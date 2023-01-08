Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Surveillance video catches two arson suspects setting fire to an immigration services building in Bakersfield. However, their foolish actions led to igniting more than the structure, according to a report.

The video shows two men catching themselves on fire as they also torched the building, Breaking 911 reported on Thursday.

Firefighters arrived shortly thereafter and extinguished the flames, limiting the damage to the garage of the building. It was unclear if the bumbling arsonists have been captured.

