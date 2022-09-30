Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Tacoma, Washington – You likely won’t see this in the mainstream media because it doesn’t fit their narrative but it is the norm and fortunately, it was captured on video for all to see. Tacoma (WA) Officer Christopher Munn responded to an active shooter that had already fired multiple rounds on officers.

Munn pulls up, calmly puts his coffee down and grabs his rifle. The 183 yard shot eliminated the threat facing everyone around.

It’s legendary.

Take a look before social media places the “age restriction” on it because the video shows what we have known for decades. Law enforcement is highly trained, highly capable and in this case…very cool:

41 seconds

Like we said…Legendary.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team released the video as part of its ongoing investigation into the Investigators with the Pierce County Force Investigation Team determined that the suspect Collins 15 rounds, while Tacoma police officers returned nine rounds, all of them over a 16-minute period.

The last shot came from Officer Christopher Munn, who fired his weapon 183 yards away.

Here is the full video of the incident:

