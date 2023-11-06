Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TACOMA, Wash. – A gunman is in custody after two people were killed and three others wounded at a bar in Tacoma, Washington early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place about 1:30 a.m. inside the Alleycat Patio and Lounge near Sixth Avenue and N Oakes Street. Upon arrival, responding officers discovered four victims with gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while three others were rushed to a nearby hospital, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Officials later learned of a fifth shooting victim who was located and one of the three individuals previously transported to the hospital had died, FOX 13 Seattle reported.

Among the three surviving victims, two sustained serious gunshot wounds while the third has non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news outlet.

Det. William Muse said the shooting does not appear to be random. It likely occurred once the suspect had an interaction with one of the victims inside the bar, according to KOMO News.

Though the precipitating confrontation remains unclear, Muse noted that four of the shooting victims are believed to be innocent bystanders.

The gunman fled from the scene on foot but surrendered to police about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, FOX News reported.

The suspect was not publicly identified, although police said he faces two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault.