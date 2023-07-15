Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Hampton, Georgia – Police are searching for a man in his 50s after four people were gunned down and killed in Hampton Georgia.

Authorities told WSBTV that they’re looking for a shooter in the area of McDonough Street.

They described the shooter as a man in his mid 50′s who is five feet, 10 inches, and was wearing a dark shirt with a red tone.

He was last seen in a black 2017 GMC Arcadia with a tag number of DHF756.

Henry County says the Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation with help from the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Homeland Security and Henry County Crime Scene Unit.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been alerted.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

