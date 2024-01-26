Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SEATTLE – The city of Seattle will dole out $10 million to 50 Black Lives Matter protesters who sued the police department for allegations of excessive force during the 2020 riots. The settlement was announced by attorneys from both sides on Wednesday, Fox News Digital reported.

“This decision was the best financial decision for the City considering risk, cost, and insurance,” said City Attorney Davison. “The case has been a significant drain on the time and resources of the City and would have continued to be so through an estimated three-month trial that was scheduled to begin in May.”

The riots, which were a result of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in May 2020, led to the destruction of many local businesses, significant property damage, and even injury and death.

“This settlement resolves the majority of the remaining claims arising out of the 2020 demonstration period and is a big step toward allowing the City to focus on the important work of today, while moving forward from events four years ago,” Davison added.

