Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Black Lives Matter chapters expressed support this week for Palestinians murdering Jews just days after Hamas terrorists struck Israel with the largest terror attack the country has ever encountered, murdering more than 1,100 Israelis and injuring more than 2,600 others, the Daily Wire reported.

Hamas launched the attack on Saturday, which also led to the deaths of at least 14 Americans with some U.S. citizens being taken hostage. The offensive drew strong international condemnation from many countries.

Meanwhile in the U.S., Black Lives Matter Grassroots posted support for Hamas, and their rhetoric sounds eerily similar for justifications of violence in America.

“When a people have been subject to decades of apartheid and unimaginable violence, their resistance must not be condemned, but understood as a desperate act of self-defense,” BLM Grassroots posted on X.

The organization said that it stood “in solidarity with our Palestinian family who are currently resisting 57 years of settler colonialism and apartheid.”

In a repeated false claim, they said Gaza was “the world’s largest open air prison” and compared their alleged struggles to the alleged struggles of the Palestinian people.

“We, too, understand what it means to be surveilled, dehumanized, property seized, families separated, our people criminalized and slaughtered with impunity, locked up in droves, and when we resist they call us terrorists,” they maintained. “We, too, dream of a world where our people may live freely on decolonized land. May the borders, checkpoints, prisons, police and watchlists that terrorize our communities crumble and may the world we build from their ashes honor those who have fallen in struggle.”

“For lasting peace to come, the entire apartheid system must be dismantled. The war on the Palestinian people must cease,” the statement concluded. “We call on the United States government to immediately stop funding war and redirect the $4 billion in annual spending from the Israeli military to repair the damage caused by U.S.-backed wars, military air strikes, coups, and destabilizing interventions against oppressed people around the world.”

Black Lives Matter Grassroots

Statement in #Solidarity with the People of #Palestine. pic.twitter.com/BgsQBAZdis — BLM Grassroots (@blmgrassroots) October 10, 2023

BLM Grassroots was not alone as BLM Chicago chimed in by posting an image showing a paratrooper with a Palestinian flag that stated: “I stand with Palestine.”

The image is significant since many of the Hamas terrorists who attacked Israel on Saturday crossed the border by parachute, according to the Daily Wire.

Utterly sickening from Black Lives Matter in Chicago. And they have used an image of a paraglider like the ones who swooped into an Israeli music festival and murdered, raped, mutilated, and paraded beaten civilians back to Gaza. pic.twitter.com/76OAEyNfr5 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 10, 2023

In general, BLM support of the terror attack is likely connected to the pro-Hamas activism currently being encountered by law enforcement officers in the U.S.