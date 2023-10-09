Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The Biden Administration is in denial that $6 billion it recently released to Iran assisted Hamas with the terrorist attack against Israel over the weekend, killing more than 1,100 people to this point.

Moreover, the president’s Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer would not confirm a Wall Street Journal report that Iran was directly involved with the barbaric attack launched against Israel by Hamas, the Daily Wire reported.

Nevertheless, despite Finer’s deflection, or the parsing of words dispensed by the Biden Administration, Hamas confirms it received support from Iran for the terror attacks on Israel, according to the Palestinian Islamic terrorist organization itself.

A spokesperson for Hamas told the BBC that it received support from Iran and others, although he declined to say who else provided support, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Since Democrats have a recent history of tolerating brutal violence against authorities — unless you were a J6 protester — you can bet that local law enforcement is going to encounter a scourge of rebellion that will task cops on the finer aspects of recently adopted policies in major cities that call for a “friendlier” response to civil unrest and rioting behavior.

This is highly predictable based upon a cursory review of Monday’s headlines, which show the uprising is already beginning in places like Seattle, New York City, Washington, D.C., South Florida, Dearborn, Michigan and Kirkland, Washington, among other places.

The following news stories are a brief example of pro-Hamas activity occurring in the U.S.

As of early Monday afternoon, the confirmed death count in Israel is at least 1,100 people. Among the dead are nine Americans, Fox News reported. Those figures will quickly rise as fighting continues.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video that Israel is “at war” and called for a massive military response, while saying negotiating is off the table.

Sadly, you can be certain that American law enforcement officers will be forced to appease radicals within the U.S. since the groundwork has already been laid and militants (other than pro-Trumpers) more often than not, get their way.

To American LEOs, be safe out there!