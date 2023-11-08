Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

JERUSALEM – A young Israeli-American woman who defended a kibbutz against Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old assailant on Monday, according to reports.

Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, 20, hailed from Dunwoody, Georgia, a suburb north of Atlanta. She immigrated to Israel from the U.S. in August 2021 and joined the Israel Border Police as part of her Army duty in March 2022, the Atlanta Jewish Times reported.

Lubin was patrolling Jerusalem’s Old City with two other officers when she was attacked by the teenage killer. She was critically injured in the vicious knifing, and later succumbed to her wounds, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A second officer suffered minor injuries, while a third fought off the teen. Israeli law enforcement authorities said the assailant was a 16-year-old Palestinian resident of Sa’ir in East Jerusalem.

Rose Lubin was killed by the 16-year-old assailant.

Israel Defense Forces raided a camp the following day in their hunt for the teenage “terrorist.” The incursion caused a clash between soldiers and local Palestinians.

“Mapping was conducted in preparation for the demolition of the house of the terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack yesterday in Jerusalem,” IDF said on social media.

כוחות הביטחון מיפו הלילה את בית המחבל שביצע את פיגוע הדקירה בירושלים; במבצע לסיכול תשתיות במחנה הפליטים טול כרם שבמנשה כלי טיס תקף חמושים שסיכנו את כוחותנו>> pic.twitter.com/JRS9lEV8wK — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 7, 2023

“During the activity, suspects threw stones and threw Molotov cocktails at the forces who responded by shooting, injuries were detected.”

According to the Israeli press, the teenage knife attacker was fatally shot by Border Police.

IDF reportedly arrested 28 wanted persons throughout the night, including 11 associated with Hamas. They also demolished a warehouse of weapons “containing gas cylinders and other materials intended for the preparation of explosives.”

Lubin was residing in the Kibbutz Sa’ad in southern Israel without her family, which gave her the designation as a “lone soldier.” The area in which she lived was one of several places Hamas targeted in its surprise attack last month, the New York Post reported.

“One of the last clips taken of 20-year-old Sgt. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin before she was murdered by a terrorist in Jerusalem today,” wrote blogger Schlomo Assayag.

The young woman was filmed smiling and waving as she told her family she loved them.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wrote on X, “Marty, the girls, and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of Rose Lubin’s death. Her courage and commitment to fighting evil is an inspiration to us all, and we will continue to keep her family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Rose Lubin immigrated to Israel from the U.S. in August 2021 and joined the Israel Border Police as part of her Army duty in March 2022. ( Facebook/ Cafe Xoho)

Soldiers comprise about 340 of the 1,400 Israeli-reported deaths since Hamas’ initial cross-border attacks.

Consequently, the Palestinian death toll has passed 10,000, The Post reported.

