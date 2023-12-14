Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SEATTLE – Ian Peter Golash is an anti-cop Seattle Public Schools history teacher and chair of the school’s social studies department. He recently failed a student on a quiz for saying only women can get pregnant and men have penises.

His illogical instruction didn’t stop there. Golash displayed images of terrorists in his classroom and claimed that “Hamas didn’t behead anyone. Hamas didn’t rape anyone,” on Oct. 7. The radical teacher also has a criminal record, according to Andy Ngo, editor-at-large of the Post Millennial.

Ngo revealed Golash not only gave a student at Chief Sealth International High School a failing grade after the student said that only women can conceive a child and that only men have penises, but has had multiple arrests in Oregon and Washington, including charges of assault and criminal harassment.

Moreover, the radical teacher and “communist activist” is a plaintiff in a BLM lawsuit, the Post Millennial reported.

Golash was convicted of criminal harassment in Oregon, according to Ngo.

The self-proclaimed communist also has a charge of trespassing and harassment in the state of Washington. The charges were reportedly dismissed.

On Wednesday, the principal at Chief Sealth International High School, Ray Garcia Morales, sent an email to parents indicating there have been many “inquiries related to content that may have been covered in one of our classes.”

Morales continued by saying they were “looking into the situation,” according to radio host and journalist, Ari Hoffman.

Though Morales did not specify the content under review, there have been multiple inquiries regarding Golash as a result of his support for Hamas was revealed as well as his endorsement of Antifa and the “abolish the police” movement on social media, the Post Millennial reported.



According to the news outlet, Golash has posters glorifying terrorists on the walls outside his classroom. He also made the outlandish claim that Israel murdered its own people while denying Hamas’s culpability.

According to Hoffman, “Golash also appears to support the movement to abolish police.” He is also one of several plaintiffs in a BLM lawsuit against Seattle, King County, the state, and a black driver who hit and killed their comrade who tried to shut down a freeway in 2020.

During the 2020 protests and riots that broke out nationwide following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Golash led student protesters into the King County Jail and tried to block news cameras.

Since the recent revelations regarding Golash have drawn attention to his social media profiles, he has protected his tweets, scrubbed his Facebook account, and locked down his Instagram.

Furthermore, it also appears as if his profile is being scrubbed from the Seattle Public Schools website, Hoffman reported.

Ian Golash teaches “Ethnic Studies World History” to 10th graders at Chief Sealth International High, is chair of the social studies department, and the school’s representative for the Seattle Education Association teachers’ union which recently passed a pro-Hamas resolution.

Following the Oct 7 terrorist attack on Israel, during which Hamas members raped, tortured, and murdered more than 1,200 people and took another 200 or more captive, Golash wrote on Facebook, “This is what I understand. Correct me if I’m wrong… With evidence, please…On October 7-9…Hamas didn’t behead anyone. Hamas didn’t rape anyone.”

“The bodies found charred beyond recognition were made that way either by Israeli tanks, missiles or helicopter gunships… Hamas soldiers were not carrying weapons that could do that kind of damage to human bodies…” Golash claimed.

“A body looks very different once it’s been vaporized by a Hellfire missile or an explosive tank round as opposed to being set on fire with, say gasoline, for example,” Golash asserted, without offering proof of his theories, the Post Millennial reported.

The radical teacher also claimed that Israel “…chose to obliterate Israeli civilians, including at least one child, in their efforts to kill Hamas militants.”

In conclusion, he said, “I’m just trying to get it straight for myself… I don’t know how into the weeds y’all are on this… also, f*ck Hamas, f*ck Israel, I’m a communist.”

Prior to scrubbing his social media accounts, Golash also praised Yasser Arafat, the mass murderer and head of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) terrorists.