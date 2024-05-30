Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SEATTLE — Chief Adrian Diaz, the embattled top cop of the Seattle Police Department, has been dismissed amid discrimination and harassments lawsuits, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Wednesday during a news conference, according to the Associated Press.

Harrell met with Diaz on Tuesday and they agreed the chief would step down immediately. The ousting of Diaz comes about a week after police Capt. Eric Greening filed a lawsuit alleging that he discriminated against women and people of color, KUOW reported.

Greening is one of at least a six law enforcement personnel who have specifically named Diaz in lawsuits alleging sex and racial discrimination.

In April, several female officers filed a tort claim for $5 million, alleging harassment and sex discrimination.

Earlier this month, Harrell said he would hire an outside investigator to examine the allegations, to which Diaz has adamantly denied.

During Wednesday’s press conference, the mayor said the lawsuits were a distraction for the chief and the two agreed that change could “be better served with him stepping aside.”

Despite being removed from his position, Diaz appeared with Harrell at the press conference as the mayor also announced the chief will work on special assignments for the mayor involving the police department, reported the Associated Press.

“I’ve accomplished so much in the four years as chief, but there’s more to be done,” Diaz said.

Diaz had led the department since September 2020, taking over as interim chief for Carmen Best who resigned following a summer of demonstrations and riots after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Two years later, Harrell named him as chief, FOX 13 Seattle reported.

In the meantime, Diaz will be replaced on an interim basis by Sue Rahr, a former sheriff of King County, where Seattle is located.