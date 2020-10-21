DOUGLAS, Mass. — A Vietnam veteran from Massachusetts has vowed to continue showing support for President Trump after the arrest of a woman accused of assaulting him for backing the president, according to a report.

George Griffin, 73, told the Boston Herald that he and his wife were holding a “Veterans for Trump” sign at an intersection in Douglas on Saturday when Kiara Dudley, 34, knocked him to the ground.

Griffin said he cut his finger when he fell into the street of the busy intersection.

“You should be able to hold a sign for your candidate without getting thrown into the middle of the street,” Griffin told the news organization on Monday.

The encounter happened about 30 minutes after Griffin and his wife, Joann, arrived at the intersection with flags and signs promoting Trump, Douglas police said.

Dudley allegedly approached the couple, berated them with insults and demanded they leave, according to police. As Griffin and his wife tried to back away, police said Dudley “continued to follow them and bumped the gentlemen with her body.”

