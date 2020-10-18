SAN FRANCISCO — A rally called to promote free speech and denounce big tech censorship turned ugly Saturday in San Francisco, when hundreds of people believed to be Antifa counterprotesters showed up and berated and attacked demonstrators, leaving one missing a tooth.

The conservative group Team Save America organized the event to protest Twitter, which it argues censors free speech, Fox News reported. They planned to rally at United Nations Plaza before moving the protest to Twitter’s headquarters a few blocks away. However, the event quickly devolved into shouting matches and violence as hundreds of counterprotesters stormed the area.

Video shows one counterprotester punching Philip Anderson, an organizer of the event, knocking one of his teeth out.

Anderson posted a picture of the aftermath on social media and said he was attacked by Antifa.

Antifa attacked me for no reason. pic.twitter.com/kDajqqyQ78 — Philip Anderson (@TeamSaveAmerica) October 17, 2020

“This is what happens when you lose free speech,” Anderson said over boos as the crowd threw objects at him. “This is what happens, America. This is what our country is turning into.”

As a result of the violence, the event was canceled before it really began.

Another protester who was wearing a Trump 2020 shirt was attacked at some point by a counterprotester.