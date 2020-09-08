LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Republican Party says its headquarters in Lansing was vandalized over the Labor Day weekend “with radical anti-police statements,” and it shared photos of graffiti on the building.

“Sunday night our building was vandalized with radical anti-police statements,” the party tweeted Monday. “We will not be intimidated, and we will continue to work hard to ensure President @realDonaldTrump is re-elected!”

Sunday night our building was vandalized with radical anti-police statements. We will not be intimidated, and we will continue to work hard to ensure President @realDonaldTrump is re-elected!#LeadRight #MITV20 pic.twitter.com/r56biu3oWj — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) September 7, 2020

The photos showed spray-painted graffiti that said “abolish police,” “f–k police,” “f–k 12” and “f–k you.” The suspect(s) responsible for the hateful graffiti is unknown, although a crime report was filed with Lansing Police Department, FOX News reported.

It comes amid nationwide protests against police use of force issues and the far-left “defund the police” movement.

The graffiti also said “f–k ICE.” In a statement, the party said they believe it to be a reference to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency where its chairwoman, Laura Cox, once served as an agent.

“This vandalism is emblematic of the chaos sweeping through our nation’s Democrat-run cities, as the radical left uses criminal tactics to try and extort weak politicians into defunding the men and woman who keep us safe,” Cox said in the statement. “Republicans will not be intimidated. President Trump will not be intimidated. And this November, the American people will show the world they will not be intimidated when they reelect President Donald Trump.”