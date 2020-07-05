The world has turned upside down since the custodial death of George Floyd.
These are current demands and declarations being made by the far left:
- Police cannot use force until they’re getting their a** kicked, and even then, it better not be lethal.
- Police cannot use chemical agents or rubber projectiles against a violent mob using rocks and bottles, along with the occasional Molotov cocktail.
- Cops wearing protective riot gear stoke the flames of hatred.
- Utopian zones should be encouraged and tolerated. There should be no police intervention unless protesters—zoners start killing each other.
- Destroying buildings and businesses that engage in capitalism is justifiable.
- Arson of said capitalist enterprises should be protected free speech, just like burning the American flag.
- The national anthem should be eliminated or changed.
- Nothing good came from our founders since they were all wicked.
- Any speech that does not align with the left is no longer protected.
- All cops are racists, even black police officers.
- Citizens who support Blue Lives are white supremacists.
- Releasing mug shots are prohibited since it’s a form of racism.
- Qualified immunity is out. Cops should not have an insulation of legal protection even though they are expected to encounter every abhorrent criminal behavior.
- Existing laws and policies be damned. If radicals want a cop punished it will happen.
- The carotid restraint is the equivalent to a “lynching” even though a violent offender is less likely to be injured when it’s used versus other force options.
- Cops are not allowed to have a sense of humor.
- The media has the obligation to report “peaceful protests” regardless of the inhumane treatment of officers standing between civility and chaos.
- Defunding police budgets is in full swing.
- Ditch humanity because some of our forefathers had “clay feet” and are accountable to modern society for their sins.
- Lives lost in the civil war along with trillions of dollars spent on entitlements are insufficient reparations.
- More money funneled into failed entitlement systems will somehow lead to prosperity.
- Victims have been made by conservatism even though liberal ideology has controlled inner-cities for the past 50 years.
- Police are the last line of defense to white supremacy.
- “Abolish the institution, we need a revolution.”
Things the left wants to ignore:
- Personal accountability on the part of law violators.
- Compliance with lawful orders given by peace officers.
- Impact of hundreds of injuries and deaths to LEOs resulting from riots.
- Violent crime victims of all races are getting short-changed as offenders are released after a fraction of their sentences are served.
- New crimes are committed in alarming numbers by inmates who get released by all manner of ridiculous social justice reforms.
- Equal application of the law.
- Failing to protect marginalized victims is acceptable since inner-city violent crime is unchecked.
