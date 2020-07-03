Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has accused the organizers of a pro-law enforcement event of being white supremacists.
In a tweet, Romero said “requests from white supremacists have no place on our City streets.”
Romero gave no specifics on why she identified the group as white supremacists.
According to News 13, a Tucson-based group has been been granted a permit to paint a thin blue line on Stone Avenue, just outside of the Tucson Police Department headquarters this Saturday.
The thin blue line has long been a symbol of support of law enforcement.
According to Romero, the permit was submitted by a council member and approved by the city manager.
In her tweet, Romero said “I unequivocally disavow this effort that serves to incite and divide our community, and minimizes the Black Lives Matter movement.”
On June 19, Romero announced the addition of a Black Lives Matter Banner on the City Hall Building.
