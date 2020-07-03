Pizza Llama, a food truck in Frederick County (MD), confirmed that they can deny service to law enforcement officers in uniform.

On June 8, the small business posted to its Facebook page, writing: “Pizza Llama reserves the right to refuse service to police officers in uniform. The comfort, safety, and well-being of our community (staff and customers) is our priority. Every one [sic] is welcome to enjoy Pizza Llama, just not in a police uniform.”

According to ABC7, The post went viral on social media with some applauding the decision while others mocked them by asking whether they would call 911 if a robbery happens.

Days earlier, the Mount Airy Farmers’ Market confirmed it had “dismissed” Pizza Llama from the weekly, outdoor gathering located near the town’s historic train station.

“The Mount Airy Main Street Farmers’ Market and its vendors must put politics aside and serve all customers for the success of the market and the community it serves,” organizers wrote in a June 4 Facebook post. “We regret this decision had to be taken and wish everyone peace during these turbulent times.”