Since 2015, The New York Yankees have sent flowers to the families of fallen police officers. What started decades ago with the New York City Police Department expanded after Sonny Hight, a former detective in the New York Police Department who is a Yankees vice president and the chief security officer, heard about a police officer killed in another state. Hight was moved to act and did so.

That is exactly what happened this week in Tulsa (OK) after Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson was murdered in the line of duty.

The effort is nothing new for the Yankees who started a foundation in the early 1980’s that supports the families of officers killed in the line of duty.

There is not a formal process of how the Yankees do it. Once someone in the organization identifies a fallen officer, that information is passed on to Todd Letcher, the Yankees’ executive director for stadium security and a former FBI agent. Letcher researches the case, and then passes it on to longtime Yankees employee Debbie Nicolosi, who then arranges for the flowers to be sent.

Sometimes sending flowers multiple times a week, the goal of the Yankees to is deliver flowers to the funeral home or police department of every officer killed in the line of duty.