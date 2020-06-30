TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department announced the passing of Sgt. Craig Johnson. He was critically wounded by a gunman Monday, along with Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

David Anthony Ware, 32, was arrested later in the day after a manhunt that lasted several hours, Law Officer reported.

During his opening comments during Tuesday’s press conference, Chief Wendell Franklin discussed how difficult the law enforcement profession can be.

In a somber moment, the chief said, “This morning, Sgt. Craig Johnson, his condition changed. One of his wounds was critical. He underwent surgery. Doctors and nurses did everything they could to save his life. Today, Sgt. Craig Johnson passed away.”

Chief Franklin said Johnson’s family made a decision to donate his organs, which will take place. He leaves behind his wife, two parents, and two young boys.

“He also leaves behind a bunch of brothers and sisters who stand behind me,” Chief Franklin said.

Johnson was awarded a purple heart by the department.

He joined the Tulsa Police Department in 2005, and was promoted to sergeant in 2015.

“Craig is a tremendous loss to our department. I want to thank his family for sharing him with us. … His sacrifice will not go unremembered. … Each morning, I open my Bible app and read. This morning I read 2 Corinthian 4:16, ‘Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day.'”