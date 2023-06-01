Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TULSA, Okla. – Police bodycam footage shows a hysterical 12-year-old girl telling officers she was entranced by “demonic s–t” after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother in their Oklahoma residence.

The sobbing girl can be heard saying, “I’m so sorry, please! I really didn’t want things to happen like this … I’m going to spend the rest of my life in prison.”

The unnamed girl told officers that she used a knife to repeatedly stab the 9-year-old boy while he was sleeping in the St. Thomas Square neighborhood in Tulsa shortly before midnight in January, the New York Post reported.

In bodycam footage that was just released, the girl was seen coming out the front door as officers arrived. In doing so, she began profusely apologizing.

“I’m so sorry! I’m so sorry!” she said while hysterical. “I don’t know what the f–k happened.”

Her mother was identified as April Lyda, according to Law&Crime. The woman frantically follows and screams at her daughter as the young girl begs for forgiveness.

“There’s stab wounds in the chest. You could kill him!” Lyda admonishes her daughter. “You better pray to God he f–king lives.”

The girl tells her mother she loves her and repeatedly apologizes: “I’m so sorry, I don’t know what happened! It’s some demonic s–t!”

The 12-year-old tells an officer that she used a knife on her sleeping brother before running up the stairs to her bedroom and tossing the weapon out the window. She then shows the officer where she threw the knife.

Officers inspected self-inflicted cuts across the girl’s arms. Meanwhile, paramedics tended to her brother Zander who sustained three stab wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

However, the young boy succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the medical facility about two hours later, the New York Post reported.

The grieving mother said her daughter had recently been placed on medication prior to the attack. She claimed her daughter never had behavioral issues until she was “put back on medication she was off for over a year.” Nevertheless, she did not have any reason to believe the child was dangerous.

The highly edited bodycam video is filled with one heartbreaking moment after another.

“I ruined my life,” the girl says while sitting in the police unit. “I ruined my whole future … It’s all my fault.”

“I just want to wake up from this nightmare.”

The girl’s mother said she had no behavioral issues and had been taking medication at the time of the attack. ( Gofundme)

The Tulsa District Attorney’s Office did not disclose further details regarding how they planned to proceed with the case, due to the child’s age.