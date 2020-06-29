TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody after two police officers were shot during a traffic stop in east Tulsa early Monday morning, Law Officer reported.

Tulsa police say a man shot two of their officers during the stop around 3:30 a.m. near 21st and Memorial. Officer Aurash Zarkeshan conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by David Anthony Ware. The reason for the stop was due to a paper tag that had expired, according to court documents. Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson stopped to back Zarkeshan up, Fox 23 reported. Zarkeshan told Ware to get out of the car because it was going to be towed. Nevertheless, police say Ware refused. Chief Wendell Franklin said during a news conference that Johnson tried to use his taser before Ware grabbed it. As a result, Johnson pepper-sprayed him while trying to get him out of the car. Ware then reached under his seat for a gun and fired three times at the two officers, according to the affidavit. Johnson was shot in his head and body, reported Fox 23. Zarkeshan was shot in his head, upper body, and lower body. Documents say Ware stood over Johnson after he’d been hit and shot him three more times. Both officers were taken to the hospital where they are in critical condition. Chief Franklin did not offer a medical update on Johnson or Zarkeshan, although he spoke in somber reverence during the news conference.

Police searched for several hours before finding David Anthony Ware who they say shot the officers and ran away.

Officers found him at a home near 31st and Garnett.

Police say a second person wanted in connection to the search is also in custody. He was identified as Matt Hall.

The chief said both officers had bodycams activated and were used to facilitate identifying the suspect.

Ware is facing charges for shooting with intent to kill.

PRIOR REPORT

TULSA, Okla. — A suspect accused of shooting two Oklahoma officers during a traffic stop in Tulsa early Monday has been taken into custody, according to law enforcement authorities.

The suspect was identified as David Anthony Ware, 32. The man Tulsa Police described as “armed and dangerous” after firing “multiple times” at officers was arrested without incident.

“After following several leads, we were able to track the suspect down to a house,” the department said in a Facebook post. “When officers surrounded the house, the suspect surrendered.”

Investigators earlier warned residents that if Ware “is willing to shoot at us, he is likely willing to shoot at anyone.”

The officers struck by gunfire are reported to be in critical condition with head and torso wounds, FOX News reported. They are undergoing surgery.

Police are still searching for a second person of interest: the driver of a red Jeep with alleged connections to the shooting, according to the Tulsa World newspaper.

The incident unfolded early on Monday in east Tulsa, around 3:30 a.m. local time.

Ware was pulled over because the inspection tag on his vehicle, a 2007 Chevy Cobalt, showed that it had expired in April, according to a probable cause affidavit viewed by Tulsa World.

When one of the officers told Ware that his vehicle would be towed reportedly because he owed taxes, the suspect then refused and was heard “telling the officers they are violating his rights,” the affidavit reportedly says.

As a result, a scuffle ensued before Ware “pulled a gun on the officers and fired multiple times,” police say. After shooting the law enforcement officers, the gunman fled on foot.

Tulsa Police Department told Fox 23 that one of the officers struck had graduated from the police academy within the last year, while the other is a sergeant.

Ware is now facing two counts of shooting with intent to kill and a felony firearm charge, Tulsa World reported.