TULSA, Okla. — The mortgage for a fallen Tulsa Police sergeant’s family home has now been paid off thanks to a national foundation.

The Tunnel to Towers foundation says they paid fallen Sgt. Craig’s Johnson’s mortgage through its Fallen First Officer Program on Saturday. Sgt. Johnson was shot and killed during a traffic stop this summer. He is survived by his wife Kristi and his two sons Connor and Clinton, newson6 reported.

“We are very appreciative for the aid given by Tunnel to Towers. This helps me to focus more of my time and energy on our family healing and navigating our loss. Community outreach and assistance from Tunnel to Towers also reminds us of the good that is in the world,” said Sgt. Johnson’s wife Kristi.

David Anthony Ware, 32, was arrested in Johnson’s murder, Law Officer reported.