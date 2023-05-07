Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who is black was charged with murdering two white men in Tulsa. Authorities are saying the execution-style slayings last month were racially motivated and qualify as hate crimes, the Daily Wire reported.

The man charged in the double homicide was identified as Carlton Gilford, a homeless man. He is accused of shooting two men in the back of the head April 18 at two separate locations, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Lundin Hathcock, 35, was gunned down around 9:40 a.m. at the Rudisill Library, and James McDaniel, 55, was shot and killed at a QuikTrip convenience store, Fox News reported.

The evidence suggests Gilford shot both men execution style since they were white, and he has been charged with a hate crime for the homicides, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said.

“The allegation in this charge is that race or color played a role in these shootings,” Kunzweiler told Newsweek. “Based upon the investigation, we have reason to believe that race played a role in the homicides. That evidence will be presented in front of a judge or jury. Mr. Gilford has the presumption of innocence until proven guilty by a judge or jury.”

Gilford reportedly walked up behind Hathcock while he was sitting at a desk and shot him in the back of the head. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. The gunman then went to the nearby convenience store and shot McDaniel in the same manner while also discharging another round at him after the victim fell to the ground, according to prosecutors. McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Whenever you are talking about the dynamic where the safety of the public is at risk, in my mind, somebody who is killing somebody or doing harm toward somebody who they don’t know, that really amps things up,” said Kunzweiler.

QuikTrip surveillance footage also showed Gilford firing at a security guard as well as another person outside the store, authorities confirmed. Officers quickly arrived at the scene and took the suspect into custody without further incident. He acknowledged killing both strangers, officials said, according to the Daily Wire.

“The investigation into the two deadly shootings is ongoing at this time and Detectives are still working to learn a motive,” the Tulsa Police Department said in a statement.

Gilford was transported to a local hospital for unspecified reasons prior to booking at the Tulsa County Jail where he is being held without bond.

The criminal defendant is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and one count of malicious intimidation or harassment, which is Oklahoma’s version of a hate crime, according to Fox News.

Gilford is expected to next appear in court on June 23.