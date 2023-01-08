TULSA, Okla. – A 12-year-old Oklahoma girl is in custody after she reportedly stabbed her 9-year-old brother to death, police said.
The fatal stabbing occurred late Thursday night about 11:43 p.m. while the children’s mother was sleeping. The parent learned of the horrific incident when her 12-year-old daughter awoke her with news that she stabbed her brother, according to the Tulsa Police Department.
Life-saving efforts were made as the 9-year-old boy was rushed to a local hospital. However, he did not survive, succumbing to his injuries about 2:30 a.m., Fox News Digital reported.
The Tulsa Police Department took the 12-year-old female into custody. She is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice as the investigation remains ongoing.
No further details were immediately available.