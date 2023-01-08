Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TULSA, Okla. – A 12-year-old Oklahoma girl is in custody after she reportedly stabbed her 9-year-old brother to death, police said.

The fatal stabbing occurred late Thursday night about 11:43 p.m. while the children’s mother was sleeping. The parent learned of the horrific incident when her 12-year-old daughter awoke her with news that she stabbed her brother, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Life-saving efforts were made as the 9-year-old boy was rushed to a local hospital. However, he did not survive, succumbing to his injuries about 2:30 a.m., Fox News Digital reported.

The Tulsa Police Department took the 12-year-old female into custody. She is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice as the investigation remains ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...