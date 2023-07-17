Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TULSA, Okla. – A motorist in Oklahoma gave Tulsa officers a helping hand last week as he hit the brakes and jumped out of his truck to tackle a suspect running from police.

“We love our citizens and greatly appreciate all the support that we get from you, this was definitely a case of 110% support,” the Tulsa Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Please put your own safety first before engaging with any nefarious characters.”

The Tulsa Police Department provided the following overview:

On 7/13/2023 around 11:30 a.m., an Officer working the Downtown area came into contact with a couple of people near 8th and Denver. The male, identified as Miguel Hernandez, originally gave a false name. While the Officer was questioning him, (H)ernandez took off running. During a short foot pursuit with the Officer, a citizen driving southbound on Denver Ave. stopped his pickup, jumped out, and tackled Miguel Hernandez on the sidewalk. The Officer was just a few steps behind and quickly took (H)ernandez into custody.

Bodycam footage of the foot chase was released by the police department on Friday.

“Why you do me like that, homie?” the suspect queried of the man before bemoaning obscenities, Fox News reported.

Hernandez was arrested and faces charges, which include felony warrants for burglary, conspiracy, larceny, and illegal firearm possession out of Rogers County, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.