ANADARKO, Okla. – A woman who worked as a caretaker and charged with murdering a toddler under her care is now accused of having romantic trysts with a jailer.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a possible inappropriate romantic relationship between alleged child killer Alysia Adams, 31, and a detention officer working in the Caddo County Jail, KOKH reported.

Adams was relocated from the facility as the OSBI inquiry is underway, according to the news outlet, citing a report by deputies.

“The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office requested the OSBI to investigate possible misconduct conducted at the Caddo County Jail,” an OSBI spokesperson told Law&Crime on Sunday. “This is still an ongoing investigation at this time. We are not confirming any names involved.”

Adams was originally charged with two counts of child neglect as she blamed her co-defendant-husband Ivon Admas, 37, with beating the 4-year-old victim, Athena Brownfied, to death on Christmas Day 2022.

However, the autopsy determined the little girl’s cause of death was “acute pneumonia complicating malnutrition,” and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

As a result, the charges against Adams were amended to first-degree murder in December 2023. According to the updated charges, she is believed to be responsible for “putting Athena Brownfield in a closet and depriving the child of proper nutrition.”

In addition to murder, prosecutors also charged Alysia Adams with one count of obstructing an officer for allegedly providing false information to investigators when she told them that her husband had beaten Athena to death, an allegation later proven false by the autopsy. She also faces one count of child neglect in connection to her treatment of Athena’s older sister.

The first-degree murder charge against Ivon Adams was downgraded to second-degree murder. He is also charged with unlawful removal of a body and child neglect, Law&Crime reported.

The abuse was first discovered when a postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering around alone on Nebraska Avenue in Cyril, Oklahoma about 2 p.m. on Jan 10, 2023. That is when Athena was also discovered missing. The children’s caretakers, Ivon and Alysia Adams, were arrested, Law Officer reported at the time.

Alysia Adams eventually led investigators to the toddler’s body, which was buried near a former residence in Rush Springs, while she allegedly blamed the girl’s death on her husband, according to court documents.

Ivon Adams was later captured in Arizona and returned to Oklahoma.

The biological parents of the sisters cooperated with law enforcement authorities during the homicide investigation. The two young girls had been in the Adams’ care for roughly two years.

