TULSA, Okla. — A suspect accused of shooting two Oklahoma officers during a traffic stop in Tulsa early Monday has been taken into custody, according to law enforcement authorities.

The suspect was identified as David Anthony Ware, 32. The man Tulsa Police described as “armed and dangerous” after firing “multiple times” at officers was arrested without incident.

“After following several leads, we were able to track the suspect down to a house,” the department said in a Facebook post. “When officers surrounded the house, the suspect surrendered.”

Investigators earlier warned residents that if Ware “is willing to shoot at us, he is likely willing to shoot at anyone.”

The officers struck by gunfire are reported to be in critical condition with head and torso wounds, FOX News reported. They are undergoing surgery.

Police are still searching for a second person of interest: the driver of a red Jeep with alleged connections to the shooting, according to the Tulsa World newspaper.

The incident unfolded early on Monday in east Tulsa, around 3:30 a.m. local time.

Ware was pulled over because the inspection tag on his vehicle, a 2007 Chevy Cobalt, showed that it had expired in April, according to a probable cause affidavit viewed by Tulsa World.

When one of the officers told Ware that his vehicle would be towed reportedly because he owed taxes, the suspect then refused and was heard “telling the officers they are violating his rights,” the affidavit reportedly says.

As a result, a scuffle ensued before Ware “pulled a gun on the officers and fired multiple times,” police say. After shooting the law enforcement officers, the gunman fled on foot.

Tulsa Police Department told Fox 23 that one of the officers struck had graduated from the police academy within the last year, while the other is a sergeant.

Ware is now facing two counts of shooting with intent to kill and a felony firearm charge, Tulsa World reported.