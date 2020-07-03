Kansas City police said a police officer was shot and critically wounded Thursday while responding to a reported disturbance.

At 4:30 p.m., people near 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard call 911. Witnesses said a man left the McDonald’s restaurant with a gun and he was shouting, KMBC reported.

“He was acting like he was out of his mind. No shirt. His pants were halfway down to his knees. Angry. Yelling,” witness James Boyd said.

Boyd was waiting across the street at the bus stop when he witnessed the shooting unfold.

“In fact, I seen the gun. I just stayed back,” he said.

He said that is when officers arrived and suddenly there was a foot pursuit.

“Then I heard shots fired. Then I heard another set of shots fired. Next thing I know, I seen more police cars galore,” Boyd said.

“The subject, suspect, turned around and fired shots towards the officers striking one Kansas City police officer. The other officer returned fire, striking the suspect,” said Sgt. Bill Lowe, of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

According to Investigators, the suspect died at the scene. Moreover, the police officer was shot in the head and taken to a hospital for emergency surgery. Police said the officer was in critical condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to him, his family and the whole Kansas City Police Department,” Lowe said.

Lowe said that during a moment of crisis, people called police and officers responded with bravery and valor.

“Thank you for your service. He’s a veteran just like I am,” Boyd said.

“Officers put themselves in a position to act courageously and they did. They did it with courage and honor,” Lowe said.

Our thoughts and prayers are with KCPD and the officer and their family. #KCPD pic.twitter.com/WC7dEI7sUj — KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) July 3, 2020

This afternoon, two law enforcement officers in the Kansas City region were shot. One is in very serious condition. Please join Teresa and me in praying for these officers and their families. #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/1xlcIhnCgx — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 2, 2020

The Kansas City FOP Lodge put out the following update:

“Our officer shot and critically wounded this evening remains in surgery at this hour. Every waiting room, every hallway and everywhere you look our blue family is supporting this officers family as we wait and pray for good news. Thank you to all of our extended family from neighboring agencies who have reached out to help and come out to wait with us.”

The next post read:

“UPDATE: Officer is out of surgery and stable. Please continue to pray for him as well as his family and all law enforcement officers who risk their lives everyday to protect and serve.”