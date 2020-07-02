San Francisco police will stop releasing the mug shots of people who have been arrested as part of an effort to stop perpetuating racial stereotypes.

The announcement, by San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott, said that his agency will be the first in the country to implement this policy based on concerns about racial bias.

Calling the release of mug shots an issue in regard to undermining “the presumption of innocence” while helping “perpetuate stereotypes,” Scott said that “This is just one small step but we hope this will be something that others might consider doing as well.”

According to SF Gate, Scott said that the mug shots contribute to Americans making an unfair association between people of color and crime.

Oddly, Scott, who refused to denounce violence against his own agency on Sunday, failed to discuss that in order to have a mug shot taken, you have to actually be accused of a crime.