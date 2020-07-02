NEW YORK — A New York City protester racially taunted a black police officer late Tuesday night, labeling him a “black Judas” and saying that he “should know better,” than to stand with his fellow officers.

Hundreds of protesters were continuing their occupation of City Hall following a City Council vote that included $837 million in budget cuts and funding reallocations involving the NYPD, Fox News reported.

The protester was captured on film by Townhall senior writer Julio Rosas, who was at the scene that night covering various groups of occupiers and NYC CHAZ (City Hill Autonomous Zone) demonstrators.

The clip begins with a woman in a mask cursing at officers stationed outside One Police Plaza. “I can’t believe you all are getting paid to sit there like f***ing idiots,” she said. “You guys go to clown college for like 26 weeks.”

Before the woman could finish her next insult, she was cut off by a man wearing very little clothing, who’d been dancing like an exhibitionist. He berated officers standing on the line and cursed at them with insults.

“Your hairdresser has to go to school for longer than you do,” he shouted. “Half of you don’t even have a college education — to be out here making demands about the people when you can’t even read a f***ing history book.”

The protester then turned his rage against the black officer and compared him to Judas Iscariot.

“You should f***ing know better,” he continued. “You should know better. Traitor! Traitor to your f***ing people! You’re like the f***king black Judas.”

Before shouting racial slurs at the authorities, the unidentified lunatic had been strutting around like a fool up and down the line of NYPD officers in a taunting manner.

A protester dances in front of a line of NYPD officers outside of One Police Plaza. pic.twitter.com/Qtkhun8jTP — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

Protesters heckled the NYPD officers, including the dancer from above, who called the black officer a traitor to his people and a “fucking black Judas.” pic.twitter.com/uB63nIExrT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

Crowd near NYC’s CHAZ chants: “NYPD! Suck my dick!” pic.twitter.com/ZDwwQAE6e4 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

“A protester dances in front of a line of NYPD officers outside of One Police Plaza,” Rosas tweeted.

Rosas also obtained a video of NYC CHAZ occupants chanting “NYPD! Suck my d**k!” to surrounding officers.