A jury found Othal Wallace guilty of manslaughter, the lesser charger, in the 2021 shooting death of Daytona Beach, Florida police officer Jason Raynor.

State prosecutors argued during the trial that Wallace despised law enforcement when he fatally shot Officer Raynor on June 23, 2021. Wallace and his defense team argued that the shooting was in self-defense.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the officer approached Wallace as he sat in a gray Honda HR-V and was shot while “escorting him out of the car.”

Wallace had previously posted on social media that he would be proud to get “pig’s blood” on his boots. Wallace had an extensive criminal history at the time of the incident.

Officer Raynor was shot in the head and died weeks later at the hospital.

Wallace was found days after the shooting in a tree house in Atlanta. He was connected to a Black Militia Group by law enforcement.