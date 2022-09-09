Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

COBB COUNTY, Ga. – Two deputies with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office were killed Thursday evening after being shot, Sheriff Craig D. Owens said.

Owens said the deputies were serving a warrant on Thursday night when they were ambushed.

“What I can tell you in this moment is this — in plain terms it is simple, my two deputies were ambushed this evening and killed,” Owens said. “The two suspects we believe are the perpetrators of this crime are currently in custody and are being held at the Cobb County Police Department for questioning.”

Two people were taken into custody after a nearly four-hour standoff.

The name of the deputies killed and the suspects have not been released.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m., Thursday, when Cobb County deputies knocked on the door at a home on the corner of Hampton Glen Court and Fenwick Drive just west of Marietta.

“From my understanding, the deputies had made an attempt at the home, knocked on the door, rang the doorbell, (and) no one came to the house,” said Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens. “As they were getting back to their car the vehicle drove up, and they assumed it was the suspect who lived there, and, as they got back to the car – as he got into his car, shots were fired.”

Sheriff Owens says it wasn’t immediately clear if both were in the vehicle or if one of the suspects was already inside the home, but what he did know was the manner in which his deputies were killed.