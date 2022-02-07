Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

President Biden’s first year in office proved deadly for cops as there were more police officers intentionally killed in the line of duty in 2021 than any year since 1995, according to an analysis of data collected by the FBI.

The FBI’s LEOKA (law enforcement officers killed in action) data found 73 officers were intentionally killed in 2021, as the Heartland Institute pointed out in their analysis of the data, noting, “We found felonious killings of law enforcement officers skyrocketed in 2021, increasing by more than 58.7 percent in a single year,” the Daily Wire reported.

Continuing, the Institute noted, “In 2021, 73 law enforcement officers were feloniously killed, compared to 46 in 2020 and 48 in 2019.”

The number of ambush attacks in 2021 were not only noteworthy, but of stunning concern.

“In 2021, 32 officers were feloniously killed in an ambush or unprovoked attack, compared to 10 such killings in 2020 and seven in 2019. … Although more data will need to be provided by the FBI and local agencies before the dramatic increase in felonious police killings can be fully understood, the LEOKA data seem to indicate one of the primary explanations for the increase is a sharp rise in the number of ambushes and unprovoked attacks on police.”

There were 74 officers intentionally killed in 1995, according to the Institute.

