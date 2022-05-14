Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MILWAUKEE – 20 people were shot in three shootings Friday night after Game 6 of the Bucks-Celtics NBA Playoff Game, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Witnesses said the first shooting occurred around 9.30 p.m., shortly after the game ended.

Near the Fiserv Forum, where the Milwaukee Bucks play, the Deer District has a lot of restaurants and businesses.

Fans lined the streets to watch the NBA playoff game in the district, which was hosting a watch party.

The Bucks reportedly placed an 11,000-person capacity limit for the viewing party.

A second shooting happened in the same area at approximately 11:09 p.m.

There were 20-victims with ages ranging from 15-47 years of age.

All victims are expected to survive.

Video captured the chaotic scene following the game as thousands ran away from the gunfire.

BREAKING: 1 adult male shot near MLK & Highland as ⁦@Bucks⁩ game ends. This is what we saw as fans ran from the area. ⁦@WISN12News⁩ pic.twitter.com/JE6Ax1OPsn — Joyce Garbaciak WISN (@JoyceGarbaciak) May 14, 2022

Get the FUCK out of downtown Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/9iYgVi3HRm — okañe (@_okane__) May 14, 2022

According to Fox 6, ten suspects have been taken into custody and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information in either case is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Wisconsin Right Now contributed to this story.

