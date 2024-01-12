Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A team in the National Basketball Association has cut ties with a player who was recently charged with multiple counts of theft that stemmed from incidents of shoplifting, officials confirmed.

Ryan Rollins, a guard with the Washington Wizards, was released on Monday. He is accused of shoplifting from a Target store seven times, according to court documents.

The now-former NBA player was officially charged with seven counts of petit larceny. The charges were filed in Alexandria General District Court and accuse Rollins of committing the theft-related crimes between Sept. 9 and Nov. 9, The Athletic reported.

The Wizards are planning to waive guard Ryan Rollins this evening, a source told @TheAthleticNBA. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) January 9, 2024

He allegedly boosted small household items that included body wash, candles, and groceries. The stolen items are all valued at less than $1,000, which classifies it as a Class 1 misdemeanor in the state of Virginia, reported the New York Post.

Rollins played point guard for the Wizards. He had a base salary of $1.7 million this year, according to Spotrac.

Even tho Ryan Rollins was getting paid reaaall money, bro still stole GROCERIES from Target… No comment. pic.twitter.com/NyGBMsoypS — The Dion News (@delbertini0) January 12, 2024

The guard was in his second-year out of Toledo. He was acquired by the Wizards as part of the Jordan Poole-Chris Paul trade with the Golden State Warriors back in July, BulletsForever.com reported.

The Warriors originally drafted Rollins with the 44th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he never cracked the playing rotation before being traded to the Wizards.