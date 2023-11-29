Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Oklahoma City Thunder. The Newport Beach Police Department launched a criminal investigation regarding allegations he had an unlawful sexual encounter with an underage girl, TMZ reported.

The celebrity and entertainment news outlet previously reported anonymous social media (X) accounts accusing the 21-year-old Australian athlete of having an intimate relationship with a minor based in California. Moreover, videos and photos of Giddey with an alleged underage girl quickly spread online.

One post in particular that surface last week appeared to show Giddey hugging a girl from behind, and another one with a caption that read “just f—ed josh giddey.”

Josh Giddey from the OKC thunder with an under-age girl. First video he is talking to her brother. This is Disgusting and this man needs to be punished. We can't let this go under the surface any longer. This needs to be seen. Girl is a junior in high school. pic.twitter.com/gj1LaxRaM0 — ☀️ (@wstgoat7) November 23, 2023

The girl in question is reportedly 15 years old, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told the online tabloid that detectives are investigating the allegations to determine if Giddey broke any laws.

Meanwhile, the NBA is also looking into the allegations, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

When contacted at practice on Friday, Giddey declined to comment.

“I get the question, guys. I completely understand you guys want to know about it, but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say,” Giddey noted.

Josh Giddey was asked about the allegations that went viral on social media the past few days. pic.twitter.com/yVr5gOku0x — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) November 24, 2023

Mike Daigneault, head coach of the OKC Thunder, echoed Giddey’s comments, saying it was a “personal matter” and that he will “have no comment on it.”

Mark Daigneault was asked about the Josh Giddey situation: pic.twitter.com/VfKsPP31m0 — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) November 24, 2023

The age of consent in California is 18, while in Oklahoma it is 16.

Giddey was on the court playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday evening. The starting shooting guard scored 10 points in 28 minutes of play, according to ESPN box scores.

Giddey is in his third season with the Thunder after being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...