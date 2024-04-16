Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Nearly two dozen migrants were captured on video jumping off a speedboat that motored ashore in Southern California over the weekend. The individuals hit the beach running before disappearing into the city. Local residents have said this activity is becoming a regular occurrence.

Video posted online by the Libs of TikTok shows the motorboat cruising towards the shoreline in Carlsbad on Saturday, narrowly missing a nearby surfer before the vessel is beached by the operator.

Once the boat hit the shoreline, a group of adult migrants were seen jumping off the craft and sprinting towards a row of oceanfront homes, FOX 5 San Diego reported.

As the individuals departed the beach, they were seen piling into a black SUV near Ocean Street.

Other migrants who were unable to fit inside the vehicle disappeared on foot into the beachside community.

The man who filmed the incursion said he counted 22 people jumping from the motorboat and scurrying into the city. It “looked like a military exercise,” he noted when speaking to 10 News.

“To see it live like that, I mean even police and Border Patrol said they never caught it live like I did,” the unidentified resident declared. “So to see one coming toward the shore at 40, 45 miles an hour and not turning, it was like a movie… and the lifeguards were just sitting there, so I thought it was a planned, staged event.”

Another local resident Susan Hargis, told KUSI, “It looked like it was a planned deal.”

Local law enforcement officials notified Border Patrol agents that the boat came ashore about 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities found the abandoned vessel “consistent with human smuggling,” a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection told the New York Post.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman added.

The Post reported that between 2020 and 2023, there has been a 139% increase in human smuggling events.

During a Monday news conference, Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn said there is cause for great concern.

“What are they bringing in with them, what drugs, weapons and who’s on the terror watchlist, who’s coming in via boats,” the mayor said, listing the unknowns in each situation where migrants disregard federal law, CBS 8 reported.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond added, “We don’t know who these people are, we don’t know where they went or where they’re going.”