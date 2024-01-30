Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – Two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo was arrested Sunday in Indiana. He is accused of unlawfully possessing a firearm, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, according to reports.

A state trooper stopped Rondo for a traffic violation in Jackson County. The law enforcement officer detected the odor of marijuana, which led to the roadside investigation, reported WDRB, citing court records.

Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Stephen Wheeles told the news outlet Monday evening that Rondo, 37, was found to unlawfully be in possession of a firearm, a “personal use” amount of marijuana as well as narcotic paraphernalia.

Rondo is prohibited from possessing a gun due to a no-contact court order that is in place, according to the report.

The former NBA veteran of 16 years was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail. He “immediately” posted bond and was subsequently released on the misdemeanor charges, according to Wheeles, the New York Post reported.

Rondo played with nine teams during his NBA career. He last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021-22 season. The point guard began his career playing nine seasons with the Boston Celtics, helping the franchise win an NBA title during the 2007-08 season. He later won a championship with the 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers. He also made made four All-Star appearances from 2010-13.

The basketball star played collegiately at the University of Kentucky before being taken with the 21st pick of the first round of the 2006 NBA draft.

In 2022, an emergency protective order was filed against Rondo in Louisville, but was later dismissed after the “parties reached an agreement,” ESPN reported.

A woman claimed in the request for the protection order that Rondo threatened her with a firearm and she feared for the safety of her children, per the report.

She also said Rondo has a history of “volatile, erratic (and) explosive behavior,” according to ESPN.