Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MIAMI – Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested Saturday at his Miami residence on a domestic violence charge after he was accused of punching one of his daughters in the jaw and drawing blood, the Miami Herald reported.

Stoudemire, 40, was booked Sunday at 4:09 a.m. on a misdemeanor charge of battery, according to Miami-Dade Corrections records. His bond was set at $1,500.

The former ballplayer and his ex-wife, Alexis, share custody of four children, including two teenage daughters. It is not clear which daughter was involved in the alleged incident, according to a Sunday report from the New York Post.

“I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report reads, according to the Miami Herald. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.”

Alexis reportedly went to Stoudemire’s condo after their daughter made “a plea for help.” Stoudemire reportedly told his former wife that their daughter was being “disrespectful,” the Herald reported.

The police report said Stoudemire believed his daughter was “giving attitude” to her grandmother, and that he allegedly “continued slapping her” after punching her.

According to the Herald, Stoudemire told responding officers that his daughter “received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

During his NBA playing career, Stoudemire was a six-time All-Star. He played for eight seasons with the Phoenix Suns in their high-octane offense before signing with the New York Knicks in 2010 and playing four seasons in the Big Apple. He also had brief stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat before playing in Israel and China, the Post reported.

Stoudemire was an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets for two seasons, before leaving the team after last season.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...