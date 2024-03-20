Moore, Capolino, and Napoles were all pronounced dead at the scene. A motive for the double murder-suicide has not been revealed, if one is known.

Sidney Capolino and Meghan Moore were hockey teammates in college. ( New England College Athletics)

One of Moore’s friends told The Post that she and Napoles had a rocky relationship.

“You could tell that there were some issues there,” she said. “But not to this point. We can’t believe this happened.”

Caroline Spalt, another friend, insists that Napoles was not Moore’s boyfriend, despite authorities saying differently.

“They were not boyfriend and girlfriend,” Spalt told NBC 10 Boston. “A ton of our articles are saying that that’s in the headlines. That’s completely false. And, you know, I am 1,000% sure. I think I know – I talk to her every day.”

She said simply that Moore and Napoles knew each other from Moore’s previous employment, Fox News reported.

Moore graduated from New England College in 2021, and Capolino graduated in 2022, the school confirmed.

Moore spent three years as a forward with the school’s NCAA Division III team; Capolino played defense on the team for four seasons, according to the New England College athletics website.

“Meghan and Sidney were known to many on campus, and we are deeply saddened by this devastating news. We are keeping Sidney and Meghan’s families and friends in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time,” school president Dr. Wayne F. Lesperance Jr. wrote in a statement.

Capolino had just gotten her registered nurse certification in Florida on Feb. 9, according to the Florida Department of Health’s license verification. Moore studied criminal justice at New England College, NBC 10 reported.

Moore’s mother, Marybeth, told the news outlet that her daughter was known as a hockey star in her hometown.

“We just couldn’t wait to get to her games. She was just electrifying and amazing,” the grieving mother said. “Always had a huge smile on, twinkly eyes, loved everybody.”

Continuing, Marybeth lamented, “Two families that have lost their light, and our lives will never be the same again.”

Tara Rooney, one of Moore’s former college teammates, told the Miami Herald that her friend’s death would “forever change [her].”

“To know her is to love her, she was without a doubt the funniest person I have ever met without even trying,” Rooney noted. “Having someone like her in my life was super special because without Meg I wouldn’t have her amazing family in my life, her amazing best friends from Cape I now get to call my best friends, and I surely wouldn’t have had as many laughs.”

Napoles was evicted in 2023 from a previous apartment in Coral Gables due to non-payment, according to public records.

In a note to the court he wrote that he was unable to pay his $2,300 monthly rent since he lost his job at a restaurant, the New York Post reported. He said he had just obtained new employment and would soon be able to clear his debt. Nevertheless, he was soon evicted.