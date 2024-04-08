Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is accused of stabbing a local pastor to death at a church in Miami-Dade County, Florida, according to authorities.

James Dawkins, 44, has been arrested and charged in the murder of Pastor A.D. Lenoir, 41, who was found stabbed to death at Westview Baptist Church in the 13300 block of Northwest 24th Court in the city of Opa-locka Saturday evening, Miami-Dade Police confirmed.

On Sunday, police booked Dawkins on the charge of first-degree murder in the killing of the well-known pastor. The homicide has stunned the local church and school community, NBC Miami reported.

Lenoir suffered stab wounds to the neck and was found at the church at about 5:30. p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an arrest report.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Lenoir had contacted a locksmith to change several locks at the church facility. He was with the locksmith when Dawkins, who lived on the premises, became involved in an argument with the pastor.

Though Dawkins initially left, he returned a short time later and turned violent, stabbing Lenoir “without any provocation” multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot, according to the police report.

Police issued a B.O.L.O., (be on the lookout) for Dawkins. On Sunday, he was located a few miles away from the homicide scene and taken into custody without incident, NBC Miami reported.

Following Dawkins’ arrest, he was booked at the Dade County Jail where he is being held without bond on Monday for one count of murder.