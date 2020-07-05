WASHINGTON — Far-left activists trampled on an American flag in Washington, D.C., on the nation’s 244th birthday as they shouted obscenities disparaging our nation’s Independence Day celebration.

A video posted online by Daily Caller journalist Jorge Ventura showed activists dancing on the flag.

One of the activists in the video was holding a sign that said, “Abolish the institution we need a revolution.”

Ventura wrote on Twitter: “#BLM protesters dance and step on American flag on Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC.”

WATCH VIDEOS:

#BLM protesters dance and step on American flag on Blacks Lives Matter Plaza in DC pic.twitter.com/zIwNrFSLoy — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 4, 2020

The radical protesters became vulgar in their anti-America message. Another video showed the activists, who appeared to be organizers, saying, “F*** the 4th of July. F*** the American flag. That’s what we are saying.”

"F*** the 4th of July, F*** the American flag" #BLM protester tells Trump supporter pic.twitter.com/HW3BcDXlll — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 4, 2020

Protesters outside the White House are getting ready to burn the American flag: pic.twitter.com/oB7fBbbI9P — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 5, 2020

Black Lives Matter protest in Washington DC. Speaker stands on the US flag because hating America is in vogue these days. pic.twitter.com/ZQomRJD2UK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 4, 2020

The event took place in front of the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, which was set on fire at the end of May by rioters and later vandalized again just a couple of weeks later.