Last week House Democrats revealed the “Justice in Policing Act.” One of the goals of the legislation is to remove qualified immunity for police officers, particularly after SCOTUS determined they would not pick up the issue the issue on Tuesday.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said on Thursday that the Democrats’ push to “take away” qualified immunity for police officers is going to disincentivize people to join the police force.

“They say, you don’t have to intend, you don’t have to be criminally negligent, you don’t have to be reckless, but, if you just do something wrong accidentally, you’re going to be personally liable as a cop,” Fox News reported.

“That’s actually a rearguard action to dismantle police because you won’t be able to recruit, you won’t be able to retrain, and you’re not going to be able to train new officers and folks are going to leave,” Biggs said.

“I’ve already talked to police officers who are considering seriously leaving if the Democrats’ bill becomes law.”

Read the “Justice in Policing” Fact Sheet here.