WAUWATOSA, Wis. — On Aug. 8, a mob of BLM protesters descended on Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah while he was at his girlfriend’s home. Both Mensah and his girlfriend were assaulted before a suspect fired a shotgun at them, Law Officer reported.

Ronald Demetrian Bell Jr. and William Deaval Lofton were arrested in the shooting.

Now, a third person, who authorities say provided the gun, was charged for harboring or aiding a felon.

Bell says the gun belonged to Niles McKee, a fellow protester. After the gun was fired, Bell gave the gun back to McKee. According to the criminal complaint, McKee tried to give the gun to an unnamed person “until this blows over.” McKee faces one charge of Harboring or Aiding a felon, patch.com reported.

According to the complaint, a “caravan” of people arrived at a home in Wauwatosa where Mensah and another person were. The complaint says several people got into a confrontation with the couple and both people at the home were “assaulted by numerous individuals and sustained bodily harm.” Police reviewed surveillance videos and cell phone videos, and witness statements. In one video reviewed by police, a person carrying a shotgun, who was later identified as Bell, joined the assault, the complaint says. Bell was holding a shotgun that went off and hit the doorframe of the home with several people, including Mensah, nearby, the complaint says. Surveillance video showed a black Yukon GMC driving by. The video shows the SUV stopping to pick up another passenger, who was later confirmed to be Bell, the complaint says. The SUV had a missing driver’s side rear taillight, the complaint said. On August 11, Wauwatosa and Milwaukee Police located the SUV and conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. Both Bell and Lofton were arrested, the complaint says. Bell admitted in the police interview that he was the person with the shotgun during the August 8 incident, the complaint said. Bell also stated that the gun was discharged while he was holding it as he confronted Mensah and another person, the complaint alleges. “Bell agreed that his behavior was reckless and dangerous when he physically confronted Mensah while holding a loaded shotgun and that he put several people in danger when the shotgun discharged,” the complaint said. The complaint further says Bell admitted to striking Mensah and was aware that the group was at the location regarding Mensah’s actions as a police officer, patch.com reported. Bell said he had been at other events regarding Mensah with the same group of people, the complaint says. He apologized to officials and identified both himself and the car seen in the various videos, the complaint said. He told police Lofton was the the driver of the SUV, the complaint says. The complaint says Bell told police he received a shotgun from Mckee, a fellow protester. Bell gave the shotgun back to McKee who put it in a case and left, the complaint said. Police searched McKee’s home in Milwaukee but did not find the shotgun, the complaint says. McKee admitted in a police interview to providing the gun, the complaint says. He said he saw Bell taking the gun which was loaded, the complaint says. Bell gave McKee the gun back and he put it in a case inside the SUV, according to the complaint. The complaint alleges McKee became concerned police were looking for the gun and he contacted a group member he knows on Facebook asking him to “hide the shotgun for a minute.” He met with the person and gave him the gun to keep “until this blows over,” the complaint said. According to court records, a cash bond for Bell was set at $7,500. Bell’s next court appearance is Aug. 24. Lofton’s cash bond was set at $750 and his next court date is Aug. 24. McKee’s cash bond was set at $1,500. His next court date is Aug. 24. Wauwatosa Police Officer Association President John Milotzky says the criminal complaint helps bring some clarity to a situation that had conflicting reports of what happened, WTMJ reported.

Original arrest details – Aug. 18, 2020

Ronald Demetrian Bell Jr. and William Deaval Lofton are facing charges of felony 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety and were ordered to have no contact with Officer Joseph Mensah and his girlfriend, according to court records obtained by Wisconsin Right Now. The charges are in connection with the high-profile incident at Mensah’s girlfriend’s home, a law enforcement source said.

Mensah previously wrote on Facebook that he and his girlfriend, who is also a police officer, were shot at and assaulted during that incident.

Bell is also accused of “Battery or Threat to Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer” as a Party to a Crime, also a felony, the court records show. Bell and Lofton are listed as co-defendants, reported Wisconsin Right Now.

Wauwatosa police did not return requests for comment on Aug. 18; they have not publicly released the suspects’ names, although Police Chief Barry Weber previously stated publicly that the suspect accused of shooting at Mensah was identified.

A law enforcement source told Wisconsin Right Now that the charges against both Bell and Lofton stem from the highly publicized incident at the home of Mensah’s police officer girlfriend.

Cell phone videos captured people milling on her grass and throwing toilet paper. Wauwatosa police confirmed that a weapon was fired during the criminal attack, and that Mensah was targeted with a planned act of violence.

Bell was taken into custody on Aug. 13, and booked into the Milwaukee County Jail, records show. Lofton was taken into custody the day before, according to jail records. Wisconsin Right Now has requested the criminal complaints from the Milwaukee DA’s office to get more details, as well as the jail arrest-detention reports. The news organization said they received a tip on the suspects’ names after the courthouse and jail records were closed for the day.

The case against Bell and Lofton has reportedly been kept quiet since the investigation is ongoing and charges could result against others, according to a law enforcement source.

