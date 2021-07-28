Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















WAUWATOSA, Wis. — On Wednesday, a Wisconsin judge decided that there is probable cause to charge former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah in the fatal shooting of Jay Anderson. Mensah, who has been a target of activists for the last year shot Anderson after he reached for a gun. Mensah, a decorated veteran of Wauwatosa Police Department at the time, had shot three black men over the course of five years as a Wauwatosa police officer.

Mensah was cleared in all cases including the Anderson case by elected District Attorney John Chisholm. Despite that, protests erupted in Wauwatosa following the death of George Floyd, prompting celebrities such as The Jonas Brothers to call for his firing and prosecution.

Mensah was eventually suspended despite being cleared in all layers of legal review in the shootings. He eventually accepted severance pay to resign. He is currently working as a deputy with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin.

Attorney Kimberly Motley used a little-known section in the Wisconsin’s John Doe law to ask Judge Glenn Yamahiro to issue criminal homicide charges against Mensah.

During a hearing Mensah was not allowed to have counsel present.

Law Officer will be bringing you more on this story but for now, the decision by a lone judge in Wisconsin will surely send ripples throughout all of law enforcement.

Officer Joseph Mensah used deadly force to protect his life in three situations during his career.

One suspect had a large knife and two others had guns.

Each incident was cleared by his agency and the district attorney.

None of that mattered and the entire profession should be aware of this latest legal and no doubt political move.

