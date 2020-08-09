Within minutes, it seemed cool to champion the Black Lives Matter rally cry.

Indeed, it was strange to see the entire world jump on a Marxist inspired organization that advocated for the ending of law enforcement, the nuclear family structure, and literally demolishing America.

HOW DID THREE MARXIST INSPIRED WOMEN WHO FOUNDED BLM DUPE THE ENTIRE COUNTRY?

This is not an exaggeration. This has been the motives behind Black Lives Matter from the beginning. You can see those details here.

Of course, Black Lives Matter movement has nothing to do with black lives.

If it actually did, they would want to stop the carnage in Chicago where blacks are being slaughtered in the streets, not by cops but by other blacks, in record numbers.

WE TOLD YOU SO: THE GEORGE FLOYD INCIDENT

If Black Lives Matter cared about black lives, they would stop funding Planned Parenthood that has murdered over 22 million blacks in the womb since it’s inception.

And, if Black Lives really mattered, rioters chanting Black Lives, would not have attempted to kill Wauwatosa (WI) Police Officer Joseph Mensah last night.

THE MEDIA REMAINS SILENT WHILE POLITICIANS SEEK TO DESTROY A DECORATED BLACK OFFICER

Why did they attack Joseph and his girlfriend in front of black children?

Because Mensah, a decorated veteran cop has had to use deadly force three times in his career to defend his own life from black suspects that were attacking him with guns and a sword.

There are no questions about the justification of the shootings. No one with any sanity would question it.

Except for those claiming “Black Lives Matter.”

The organizations and celebrities that have championed Black Lives Matter are too many to name here in 10,000 words and to not raise your fist in the name of BLM is akin to modern day racism.

But who are the real racists here?

Who are really the ones ignoring black lives?

THE BIG LIE

It is the very ones that are championing Black Lives Matter.

They are ignoring the lives of millions of blacks that are either being attacked like Officer Mensah or scared to go outside because of the violence that plagues their community.

No, Black Lives Matter could care less about Black Lives.

And that came to a violent and deadly crescendo last night in a small town outside of Milwaukee when what should be a considered a hero to Black Lives Matter – a young man that grew up in Wauwatosa (WI) and then decided to serve his community – was almost murdered by the very ones that claim that they care about Black Lives.

BLM PROTESTERS SHOOT AT BLACK OFFICER AT HOME

They are all hypocrites on the largest scale and if America continues to prop up this hate group, there won’t be just an attempt at murdering good, decent black Americans like Joseph Mensah, it will happen.

And when it does, the blood will be on the hands of ever single coward that came to the aid of Black Lives Matter.