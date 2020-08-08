“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

While there is some debate as to where that quote came from, it is often attributed to German Nazi politician and Reich Minister of Propaganda of Nazi Germany from 1933 to 1945, Joseph Goebbels.

As repulsive as Goebbels was, the world should be equally incensed at what the City of Minneapolis along with all of their minions including the mainstream media have done to all of us.

They have lied either by fact or omission on such a large scale, hardly anyone will believe what we are about to say.

In the death of George Floyd, Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, Officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao are innocent of the crimes that they have been charged with.

According to former federal and state prosecutor George Parry in a recent article featured in the American Spectator, “the physical, scientific, and electronically recorded evidence in the case overwhelmingly and conclusively proves that these defendants are not guilty of the charges and, in fact, played no material role in bringing about Floyd’s death.”

We have documented much of these facts here at Law Officer over the last several weeks and we know all too well how powerful this “Big Lie” was.

Granted, it’s not the first nor it will be the last “Big Lie” purported to the public. We’ve been told for years that it was Republicans that enslaved blacks and pushed for Jim Crow Laws when in fact it was the other party. Killing unborn babies in the womb up to seconds before birth is called “healthcare” and we are also told that Bill Clinton never went to that island but let’s get back to the latest “Big Lie” that is one of the most profound in the last century.

WE TOLD YOU SO: THE GEORGE FLOYD INCIDENT

While we are supposed to believe that instead of taking a peaceful George Floyd to jail, the racist cops, including an Asian and Black cop decided in front of cameras and in broad daylight to just murder him in cold blood.

And if you don’t believe in that story than you are just as racist as all of them. While it seems strange that after pouring through their entire life history, not one racist comment, action or even joke has ever been found but why let those facts get in the way.

But here’s the problem with “Big Lies.” Just like real racist Joseph Goebbels said, “the lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie.”

Their consequences are coming because the evidence that they tried to shield is out.

POLICE ADMINISTRATION BREAKS POLICY: DENIES UNION FROM VIEWING BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE

The evidence proves without a shred of doubt that well before the police encountered George Floyd that he was well on his way to death and unlike what we have been made to believe, the officers exhibited extreme concern for Floyd’s condition and twice called for emergency medical services to render aid to him.

It is certainly odd behavior coming from four racist killers.

The body camera footage, that the State tried to hide from the pubic view clearly shows that Floyd repeatedly claimed that he couldn’t breathe well before he was ever restrained by law enforcement.

In addition, Floyd’s autopsy and toxicology reports documented that his breathing difficulty was not by a knee on his neck or pressure on his back, but by the fact that he had a lethal dose of fentanyl in his bloodstream. In fact, the fentanyl that he had ingested was over three times the lethal limit.

At those amounts, this dangerous pain medication is known to shut down the respiratory system and cause coma and even death. Floyd had also taken methamphetamine, which can cause paranoia, respiratory distress, coma, and death.

The body camera footage shows all of this and there is no doubt about it.

The autopsy is particularly damning to those that lied to us.

It disclosed no physical injuries that could in any way account for his death.

None.

While we don’t yet have all of the body camera footage, the transcript of the video footage details a play by play of events that the prosecution will never be able to overcome.

MINNEAPOLIS DISASTER: FENTANYL, METHAMPHETAMINE AND EXCITED DELIRIUM

Upon their arrival, Lane and Kueng were told by a person identified as “Speaker 1” that a man in the “blue [Mercedes] Benz” parked in front of “Cup Foods” had passed “a fake [$20] bill.” As the officers approached the car, they observed concerning movements in the front seat by the person later identified as Floyd.

Lane drew his sidearm and ordered Floyd approximately seven times to show his hands. Once Floyd finally placed his hands on the steering wheel, Lane holstered his weapon. Nevertheless, Floyd continued to act irrational and paranoid as he pleaded with Lane not to shoot him despite Lane’s repeated assurances that he was not going to shoot.

After he exited the car, Floyd continued his non-compliance and continued to resist until he was handcuffed and seated on the sidewalk.

Lane and Kueng questioned Floyd and the other two occupants of the car concerning Floyd’s behavior and whether he might be under the influence of drugs. These occupants complied and could later be heard yelling at Floyd to stop resisting.

As the officers tried to move Floyd to a police car, the following exchange occurred:

Lane to Floyd: What, are you on something right now? Floyd: No, nothing. Kueng: Because you are acting a little erratic. Lane: Let’s go. Let’s go. Floyd: I’m scared, man. Lane: Let’s go. Kueng: You got foam around your mouth, too? Floyd: Yes, I was just hooping earlier. Lane: Let’s go. Floyd: Man, all right let me calm down now. I’m feeling better now. Lane: Keep walking. Floyd: Can you do me one favor, man? Lane: No, when we get to the car. Let’s get to the car, man, come on. Kueng: Stop moving around. Floyd: Oh man, God don’t leave me man. Please man, please man. Lane to Kueng: Here. I want to watch that car [the blue Mercedes Benz] too, so just get him in [the police car]. Kueng to Floyd: Stand up, stop falling down! Stay on your feet and face the car door! Floyd: I’m claustrophobic man, please man, please.

Later in the video transcripts are these exchanges:

Floyd: Please, man. Don’t leave me by myself man, I’m just claustrophobic, that’s it. Lane: Well, you’re still going in the [police] car. Kueng to Floyd: Why are you having trouble walking? Floyd: Because officer [inaudible] Lane: I’ll roll the windows down, okay? Kueng to Floyd at the door to the squad car: Take a seat! Floyd: Y’all I’m going to die in here! I’m going to die, man! Kueng: You need to take a seat right now! Floyd: And I just had COVID man, I don’t want to go back to that. Lane: Okay, I’ll roll the windows down. Hey, listen! Floyd: Dang, man. Lane: Listen! Floyd: I’m not that kind of guy. Lane: I’ll roll the windows down if you put your legs in [the squad car] all right? I’ll put the air on. Speaker 9 [civilian] to Floyd: Quit resisting bro. Floyd: I don’t want to win. I’m claustrophobic, and I got anxiety, I don’t want to do nothing to them! Lane: I’ll roll the window down. Floyd: I’m scared as fuck man. Speaker 9: That’s okay [inaudible] Floyd: [inaudible] when I start breathing it’s going to go off on me, man. Lane: Pull your legs in. Floyd: Okay, okay, let me count to three and then I’m going in please. Speaker 9: You can’t win!

As the officers continued their efforts to get Floyd into the police car, he continued to resist and repeatedly insisted that he was “claustrophobic” despite the fact that he had just exited his own car. After Floyd hits his head on the car window and suffered a minor cut, the police placed a “Code 2” call for Emergency Medical Services to tend to the wound.

Just before they decided to kill him we are made to believe.

And then, after Kueng told him once again to “take a seat” in the squad car, Floyd announced, “I can’t choke, I can’t breathe Mr. Officer! Please! Please!”

And then, this was said:

Floyd: I want to lay on the ground. I want to lay on the ground. I want to lay on the ground! Lane: You’re getting in the squad [car]. Floyd: I want to lay on the ground! I’m going down, I’m going down, I’m going down. Kueng: Take a squat (sic). Floyd: I’m going down. Speaker 9: Bro, you about to have a heart attack and shit man, get in the car! Floyd: I know I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe. Lane: Get him on the ground. Floyd: Let go of me man, I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe. Lane: Take a seat. Floyd: Please man listen to me. Officer Chauvin: Is he going to jail? Floyd: Please listen to me. Kueng: He’s under arrest right now for forgery. [inaudible] what’s going on. Floyd: Forgery for what? For what? Lane: Let’s take him out [of the squad car] and just MRT [Maximal Restraint Technique by which a suspect’s feet are “hobbled” to his waist]. Floyd: I can’t fucking breathe man. I can’t fucking breathe. Kueng: Here. Come on out [of the squad car]! Floyd: [inaudible] Thank you. Thank you. Officer Thao: Just lay him on the ground.

So here we are long before Floyd is on the ground with a knee on his neck (and we will get to that soon).

At this point here is the evidence that we have. Floyd was incoherent, he is acting erratically, non-compliant, and he is foaming at the mouth. He was having trouble walking and standing. He wanted to be placed on the ground and he complained three times that he was “claustrophobic.” On seven occasions he said that he couldn’t breathe and twice he said that he was “going to die.”

And Speaker 9 (possibly a passenger in his car) said that Floyd looked like he was about to have a “heart attack.”

Other than handcuffing him and pushing him to the car, the officers had yet to use any force on Floyd. After all, remember that autopsy report?

There were no physical injuries.

Now we get to the only piece of evidence that has been used to destroy America and law enforcement.

“8 Minutes 46 Seconds.”

That is the amount of time that the officers spent with Floyd on the ground and this hashtag, which as 386 million entries in google has been the defining evidence that has convicted four cops of murder and continues to be the rally cry to burn or cities.

In fact, pay attention at the bottom of this article. Despite all the facts published here, there will be several comments just saying “8 minutes 46 seconds.”

It is complete lunacy and that lunacy is exposed with the remaining evidence in this case.

While on the ground, Officer Thao asks Officer Lane if Emergency Medical Services are coming code 3.

Lane responds: Ah code 2, we can probably step it up then. You got it?

And here is the additional dialogue:

Floyd: Please, man! Thao: Relax! Floyd: I can’t breathe. Kueng: You’re fine, you’re talking fine. Lane: Your talken (sic), Deep breath. Floyd: I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe. Ah! I’ll probably just die this way. Thao: Relax. Floyd: I can’t breathe my face. Lane: He’s got to be on something. Thao: What are you on? Floyd: I can’t breathe. Please, [inaudible] I can’t breathe. Shit. Speaker 9: Well get up and get in the car, man. Get up and get in the car. Floyd: I will. I can’t move. Speaker 9: Let him get in the car. Lane: We found a weed pipe on him, there might be something else, there might be like PCP or something. Is that shaking of the eyes right is PCP? Floyd: My knees, my neck. Lane: Where their eyes like shake back and forth really fast? Floyd: I’m through, I’m through. I’m claustrophobic. My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. I need some water or something, please. Please? I can’t breathe officer. Chauvin: Then stop talking, stop yelling. Floyd: You’re going to kill me, man. Chauvin: Then stop talking, stop yelling, it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk. Floyd: Come on, man. Oh, oh. [crosstalk] I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe. Ah! They’ll kill me. They’ll kill me. I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe. Oh! Speaker 8: We tried that for 10 minutes. Floyd: Ah! Ah! Please. Please. Please. Lane: Should we roll him on his side? Chauvin: No, he’s staying put where we got him. Lane: Okay. I just worry about the excited delirium or whatever. Chauvin: That’s why we got the ambulance coming.

During the interaction, as Floyd said that he couldn’t breathe, a radio transmission was recorded saying that the ambulance was approximately four blocks away. Upon it’s arrival, Officer Lane got in the ambulance and helped to give Floyd CPR on the way to the hospital.

The 20-page autopsy and toxicology report tells us now what the officers on the scene only suspected.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is titled “CARDIOPULMONARY ARREST COMPLICATING LAW ENFORCEMENT SUBDUAL, RESTRAINT, AND NECK COMPRESSION.” While the report details the physical and toxicological findings, it makes no other mention of the cause of death. In fact, the first version of the report didn’t even mention “law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression,” and the criminal complaint filed by prosecutors stated that the autopsy “revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.”

Prior to issuing the autopsy report, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner preliminarily found that the “autopsy revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation. Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease. The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.”

George Parry details this in a way that few have or would be willing to say:

These preliminary findings by the Medical Examiner were incorporated in the Statement of Probable Cause attached to the arrest warrant for Officer Chauvin, which was filed on May 29, 2020. This date is significant because, as you will see, neither the Medical Examiner nor the prosecutors had yet received Floyd’s toxicology report. That report was issued by NMS Labs of Horsham, Pennsylvania, on May 31, 2020.

In short, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder (later raised to second-degree murder by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison) without the benefit of a complete and competent investigation of all the relevant facts and circumstances of Floyd’s death.

Of course, Floyd’s family wasn’t happy with any of this so they commissioned celebrity coroner Michael Baden to perform another autopsy.

Baden said that there was evidence of “mechanical or traumatic asphyxia.”

Which is odd considering that Michael Baden never performed an autopsy.

Not a real one at least.

Dr. Wilson, who accompanied Baden said that they did not have access to toxicology results, tissue samples, or some organs.

In fact, without doing an autopsy or without considering the pending toxicology report, Dr. Baden and Dr. Wilson concluded that Floyd’s death was “a homicide due to the way he was being subdued.”

Following their announcement, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner then amended his report to include the reference to “complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

The truth is, any respectable Doctor, that would have considered Floyd’s toxicology screen would have rendered a vastly different opinion.

Floyd was under the influence of a lethal overdose of fentanyl, which, according to the toxicology report, is a rapid-acting synthetic morphine substitute “reported to be 80 to 200 times as potent as morphine,” as well as a lesser dose of methamphetamine, which can also cause convulsions, circulatory collapse, coma, and death.

Let’s look at a summary of the autopsy findings by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner that exclaimed that there were “no life-threatening injuries identified.”:

“No facial, oral, mucosal, or conjunctival petechiae”

Conjunctival petechiae is a sign of possible mechanical compression of the neck and jugular veins (e.g. choking, strangulation)

“No injuries of anterior muscles of neck or laryngeal structures”

“No scalp soft tissue, skull or brain injuries”

“No chest wall soft tissue injuries, rib fractures (other than a single rib fracture from CPR), vertebral column in juries, or visceral injuries”

“Incision and subcutaneous dissection of posterior and lateral neck, shoulders, back, flanks, and buttocks negative for occult trauma.”

THE BIG LIE

This entire case and continuing outrage lies at one piece of evidence. Officer Chauvin’s knee on the side of Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds.

It is true that the technique was an approved use of force measure in department policy and it was true that accompanying training discussed. What is also true is the 2018 training on excited delirium given to officers that told them the protocol if they encountered someone exhibiting behavior like Floyd’s.

Subdue them on the ground and call for medical personnel.

So back to that knee on the neck and let’s forget about that lethal dose of fentanyl.

Could that have killed George Floyd?

Can the direct application of pressure to only one side of the neck cut off the carotid artery on the other side of his neck?

The autopsy clearly shows that it did not kill George Floyd and if the knee did kill him, how was Floyd conscious for 8 minutes, 46 seconds?

While the UFC would lie to extend their pay per view fights, we all know the answer to this.

If Chauvin’s knee had cut off the flow of blood and oxygen to Floyd’s brain, he would have lost consciousness within seconds, not minutes.

THE MAYOR KNEW

Once again, George Parry summarizes this, “So why couldn’t Floyd breathe, and how did he die? The clear answers to those questions are to be found in his toxicology report, which overwhelmingly and unerringly supports the conclusion that Floyd’s breathing difficulties and death were the direct and undeniable result of his ingestion of fentanyl mixed with methamphetamine.”

Floyd’s blood draw at the hospital established the presence of, among other drugs, “Fentanyl 11 ng/mL” (nanograms per milliter). In that regard, tucked away in the report’s “Reference Comments” is this: “Signs associated with fentanyl toxicity include severe respiratory depression, seizures, hypotension, coma and death. In

The “Reference Comments” in the toxicology report says this:

“Signs associated with fentanyl toxicity include severe respiratory depression, seizures, hypotension, coma and death. In fatalities from fentanyl, blood concentrations are variable and have been reported as low as 3 ng/mL.”

One of the most powerful items of evidence in any murder case is the autopsy and the toxicology report. For a conviction, the autopsy must show that the cause of death was a direct result of the actions by the suspect(s) and the toxicology report……

Well, here it is:

With 11 ng/mL of fentanyl in Floyd’s system, he had over three times the potentially lethal 3 ng/mL dose of fentanyl in his bloodstream when he arrived unresponsive at the hospital.

Similarly, the toxicology report also disclosed the presence of methamphetamine, which it states is “capable of causing hallucinations, aggressive behavior and irrational reactions” as well as “restlessness, confusion, hallucinations, circulatory collapse and convulsions.”

And here is this little tidbit of information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some common characteristics of a fentanyl overdose is “foaming at the mouth … and confusion or strange behavior before the person became unresponsive.”

Once again, Parry sums it up this way: “Floyd’s foaming at the mouth, incoherence, physical incapacity, non-compliant behavior, breathing difficulty, and rapid downward spiral into unconsciousness and death are fully explained by the toxicological evidence that he had ingested a massively lethal overdose of fentanyl mixed with a smaller dose of similarly dangerous and debilitating methamphetamine. In other words, by the time he first encountered the police, Floyd had already rendered himself a dead man walking and was only minutes away from expiring.”

Ironically, the suspect in George Floyd’s death is himself.

No one, that takes that amount of fentanyl along with a preexisting heart condition should expect to live long.

The hard truth and true tragedy in this case is for these four police officers. By receiving that fateful 911 call and responding to the scene to do a job that the City of Minneapolis asked them to do, they found themselves in a “no win” situation.

George Floyd was already did, they just didn’t know it yet.

If they would have someone been able to keep Floyd in the back of that police car and driven him to jail, he would have died in 8 minutes, 46 seconds.

And by the way, that particular action would have been AGAINST their own training and policy.

If they would have left him in the back of that car and waited for medical personnel to arrive, Floyd would have died in 8 minutes, 46 seconds.

And that would have been against policy.

Much has been made about the knee to Floyd’s neck but that is only a distraction to the truth.

It is a distraction to further “The Big Lie.”

It is a distraction to prevent Americans from really knowing who to blame here.

And that blame lies squarely with George Floyd and and “11 ng/mL” of fentanyl running through his blood.