The week of the George Floyd death, Law Officer broke several stories including the lack of the body camera footage being released and that the neck restraint being used was approved in department policy.

The hate and the vile messages sent our way was astronomical. Rather than focusing on the facts that we were providing, we were accused of everything from “justifying” the actions of the officers to racism.

THE MAYOR KNEW

The day after the death, Mayor Jacob Frey stood in front of the press and failed to tell the world everything that we had told our audience. He failed to discuss what was on the body camera footage along with refusing to tell us that the policy and actions performed by officers was approved in policy and aligned with a 2018 white paper on excited delirium that the officers received.

We were harsh on him and saw it as a lack of leadership and a failure to tell the world what he knew.

Could the truth have mitigated what ensued after the death of George Floyd?

MINNEAPOLIS, THE HOME OF COWARDLY LEADERS

It was still awful but when a politician and police chief knew so much more that would give some context to what we all saw play out on television, it’s hard to not believe that it would have not have helped in some way.

They refused to tell you.

But we did tell you and we continued to tell you, despite multiple coordinated attacks against our authors and against our website in the form of digital attacks designed to remove everything we were saying.

Five weeks later, the information we gave you is coming to light.

According to KARE11, Thomas Lane, one of the Minneapolis police officers that was arrested, has now filed a motion to dismiss the charges he faces in the death of George Floyd and in that motion is 30 pages of MPD training materials, including information on a restraint called the “maximal restraint technique,” and a photo of an officer with his knee to a suspect’s neck similar to the hold used by former officer Derek Chauvin on Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS, I CALL YOUR BLUFF

Despite the materials, MPD Chief Medaria Arradondo has said in interviews and press conferences following the death of George Floyd that officers are not trained to place their knee on a suspect’s neck. That appears to not be true and it is an issue we obtained directly from their policy manual the week of the death.