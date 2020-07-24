Earlier this week, we told you about the outrageous story involving Wauwatosa (WI) Officer Joseph Mensah.

We’ve seen a lot of crazy time since we launched 15 years ago but this tops all of it. Mensah, a five year officer, has had to use deadly force three times in his career.

BLACK WISCONSIN OFFICER INVESTIGATED FOR 3 JUSTIFIED SHOOTINGS IN 5 YEARS

One suspect was wielding a sword.

Another suspect had a gun and the latest, in February had a stolen gun and had fired it.

Each incident was justified and no sane individual would question it but this is 2020 where sanity is not the rule.

Mensah, a great cop and beloved by his co-workers, was suspended last week for three justified shootings that had happened in the past and that should scare anyone with a gun and a badge.

He was made to turn in his gun and badge and is awaiting a third party investigator to “re-investigate” each of the shootings.

What should take 3 minutes, will likely take months. Why has this happened you may ask.

After pressure from activists groups and Rapper Jay Z’s “Team Roc” to arrest and fire Officer Mensah, the Wauwatosa Common Council passed a resolution on Tuesday calling for the removal of Mensah.

So let’s get this straight.

The same council over the community that has permitted a 97 person police department to only have 4 black officers with none in a supervisory role, wants to get rid of one of their finest.

Officer Joseph Mensah has done his job for five years, is well respected, supported by his police chief and unfortunately has been placed in a position where he has had to use deadly force against three suspects that were not compliant and had weapons.

HELP OFFICER MENSAH HERE

The shootings were justified and because of that, the white council members want to reduce the black officers in the Wauwatosa Police Department to 3?

To be clear, we aren’t saying that this is about race but when something is done so wrong to an individual where there is not one ounce of evidence to support the decision, it’s only natural to look for motives.

We honestly have no idea what they are thinking.

What could it be?

What could motivate these politicians, in the name of social justice, to get rid of a black police officer, in a community that is severely lacking in diversity?

It’s a question that should be asked and we doubt we will get an answer.

In the mean time, you should get to know Officer Mensah and tell everyone his story because his story could be your story, for simply doing your job.

Go to www.officermensah.com and get the facts and spread it to every American.

The e-mail addresses and names of the council members are on the site.

There is a section to donate to Officer Mensah and we believe he will need every dollar. It takes money to fight for justice and fight is exactly what we recommend.

CONTACT THE POLITICIANS HERE

Mayor Dennis McBride

7003 Cedar St., Wauwatosa, WI 53213

[email protected]

Phone: (414) 479-8915

Heather Kuhl, Alderperson – District 5 2563 N. 62nd Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53213 [email protected]

Phone: (414) 255-4565

Matt Stippich, Alderperson – District 1 2220 Wauwatosa Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI 53213 [email protected] Phone: (262) 345-7847

James R. Moldenhauer, Alderperson – District 1 6925 W. Lloyd St., Wauwatosa, WI 53213 [email protected] Phone: (414) 453-8821

Joel Tilleson, Alderperson – District 5

7915 W. Clarke St., Wauwatosa, WI 53213

[email protected]

Phone: (414) 316-2123

Kathleen Causier, Alderperson – District 2

8213 Aberdeen Ct., Wauwatosa, WI 53213

[email protected]

Phone: (414) 771-0123

Tim Hanson, Alderperson – District 3

352 N. 115th St., Wauwatosa, WI 53213

[email protected]

Phone: (414) 617-2950

Nancy Welch, Alderperson – District 3

Phone: (414) 777-0362

[email protected]

Ernst Franzen, Alderperson – District 4

7836 St. Anne Ct., Wauwatosa, WI 53213

[email protected]

Phone: (414) 510-5575

Jason Kofroth, Alderperson – District 7

2101 N. 116th Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

[email protected]

Phone: (414) 687-6267

Craig Wilson, Alderperson – District 8

4172 Menomonee River Pkwy., Wauwatosa, WI 53222

[email protected]

Phone: (414) 745-5188

Mike Morgan, Alderperson – District 7

12147 Meadow Ct., Wauwatosa, WI 53222

[email protected]

Phone: (414) 335-9467

Michael G. Walsh, Alderperson – District 4

7310 Grand Parkway, Wauwatosa, WI 53213

[email protected]

Phone: (414) 477-2830

Meagan O’Reilly, Alderperson – District 6

10305 W Auer Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53222

[email protected]

Phone: (414) 465-8330

Allison L. Byrne, Alderperson – District 6

2368 N. 91st Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

[email protected]

Phone: (414) 531-2862

Jason Wilke, Alderperson – District 8

10409 W. Woodward Ave., Wauwatosa, WI 53213

[email protected]

Phone: (414) 520-1962