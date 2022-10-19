Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

In case you’ve failed to notice, America is trending way up in the category of teen killers. However, it’s mind pollution, not guns, that have created underage murderers.

After each dreadful headline involving a teen killer, we typically read about the weapon of choice while the talking heads and political hacks repeatedly mention “gun violence has got to stop.” Their spirited attacks point to the firearm as being a demonic possession despite the red flags of evil that are usually present in the life of the youthful offender.

Since guns have been part of our culture since its inception—in much larger percentages than presently experienced—it’s time people start paying attention to the real problem: the minds of our children are being polluted.

Our parents and grandparents taught us, “Garbage in, garbage out.” As a society, we’ve apparently forgotten the basic principle that what goes into the hearts and minds of people eventually comes out through words and deeds.

When a child is five-years-old, it’s manageable, when he or she is 15 it could be homicidal as we are now witnessing with greater frequency.

This is a list of issues that are creating tyrants and killers, according to my experience as a law enforcement officer:

TikTok is a like a mind-altering narcotic in the hands of immature children and unsupervised teens (as well as some unhinged adults).

The negative results of social media are exorbitant.

Hard drugs are ever-present and available.

Responsible adults are dwindling.

Accountability is lacking.

Consequences for bad behavior is out of style.

Abnormal behavior is being championed.

People are bullied by leftist radicals if they refuse to accept abnormal behavior.

Too many children control their parent(s).

Too many youths are over-medicated as adults seek peace.

Children (and adults) “off their meds” are wreaking havoc.

Stabilizing fathers are absent from the home.

Men are being neutered by woke agendas.

I’m not going into dialogue on all the sociological factors listed above. Either you agree or disagree with my assessment. I’m simply trying to sound the alarm since law enforcement officers are required to deal with escalating violence due to these issues. Anyone who hasn’t noticed is either embracing woke extremism or living beneath a rock.

For the doubters, this is a list of 10 articles (I could easily list hundreds more) that make the point:

In the article, “How to respond since America is raising a generation of village idiots,” I mentioned proven methods that should be trusted when it comes to raising children. The answers are not complicated, but we need people of character to act while we still can.

Traditional values are not the enemy.

True biology and science should be embraced, not abandoned in favor of feelings and preferences.

Law enforcement officers know what is best for their communities. Cops have been listening to the rhetoric for the past few years. It’s time to listen to them for a change. They are the experts, not activists with narrow views who are espousing an opinion from their newly purchased mansions.

If a rule is good for the stability of your household, it is probably good for your community. Hence, we should not allow politicians to govern us in ways that would violate the principles in our homes.

Finally, there is no single institution that is driven by local, state, and federal politics like law enforcement. Therefore, before checking a box on the ballot for a candidate, I’d encourage all voters to know if the values of that person align with your way of thinking. Too many George Soros-funded candidates have devastated the criminal justice system in American. It’s time to get educated and stop the bleeding.

MORE

You can read more editorials from Jim McNeff here .

. You can find Jim McNeff’s books here.