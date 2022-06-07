Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 10-year-old Orlando girl has been taken into custody on murder charges and her mother is facing manslaughter allegations after a fight between the mom and another woman turned into a deadly shooting last month.

Law enforcement authorities arrested the girl on Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder, following the fatal shooting, which took place May 30 at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments on Mercy Drive, Click Orlando reported.

The Orlando Police Department said the girl’s mother, Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers, 41. During the confrontation, Isaac handed her daughter a bag, which held a loaded handgun.

As the brawl escalated, police said Isaac punched Rodgers, who then retaliated.

Rodger’s boyfriend tried to separated the two women, but Rodgers broke away, police said. According to witnesses, that is when the girl fired two rounds at Rodgers, striking her.

Although Rodgers was transported to a nearby hospital, she did not survive.

A witness said he heard the young girl shout, “She shouldn’t have hit my momma,” prior to opening fire.

While the 10-year-old has now been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting, Isaac also faces multiple criminal allegations in Rodgers death. According to Click Orlando, the charges include the following:

Manslaughter by culpable negligence

Aggravated assault with a firearm

Negligent storage of a gun

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Isaac was booked at the Orange County Jail and her bond is set at $51,000.

The 10-year-old girl is in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

